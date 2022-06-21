William “Bill” Mitchell, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 17, 1945, in Daviess County to the late William Murray Mitchell and Lou Anna Farmer Mitchell. Bill was a wonderful Christian, a man of the Baptist faith, husband, dad, and grandfather. Bill worked as a security guard at Daviess County Hospital for 33 years. He was a scout master of Troop #37 and a member of First Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his half-brother, Keith Mitchell; two half-sisters, Maud Dugger and Betty Jean Elders; brother-in-law, Charles Gillaspie; sisters in law, Judy Hagan and Mary Cooney.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his wife of 52 years, Julie Gillaspie Mitchell; a son, Chuck Mitchell (Shannon); a daughter, Wanda Hatfield; brother, Eddie Mitchell (Kathy); nephews, Josh Mitchell, Chris Mitchell, and Nicky Mitchell; grandchildren, Mycayla Mitchell, Natalie Hatfield, Jacob Mitchell, and Mallory Hatfield; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Shirley Gillaspie, Barry Hagan, Robert Gillaspie (Paula), Ray Gillaspie (Ruth), Larry Gillaspie (Teresa), William Gillaspie, Jimmy Gillaspie (Beverly), and Nancy Bolton (Bill). Rita Anderson and Beverly Gillaspie look to him as a dad. Lots of nephews and nieces, great nephews and great nieces; and many cousins.
The funeral service for Bill will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Paul Strahan officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
