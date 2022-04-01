William “Bill” Reid, 64, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at U of L Jewish Hospital. The Surrey, England native was born September 30, 1957, to the late David and Joan Reid. Bill and his wife of almost 40 years lived in California, where he worked in the wine industry. As a “wine ambassador,” he imparted his knowledge of wines to customers at wine tastings. The fact that Bill was a winsome fellow who never met a stranger helped him make all feel welcome and appreciated.
Bill was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors, and the Chelsea Football Club in England. He enjoyed playing golf, caring for his lawn, and having a daily coffee at Panera with his iPad. His positive outlook on life and a willingness to help others, especially his wife, revealed a servant’s heart. Bill had celebrated over 15 years of sobriety and was a cancer survivor.
In addition to his parents, Bill also was preceded in death by his sister, Lorna Whalley; brother-in-law, James Wilson; and his granddaughter, Callie Reid.
Those who remain to honor and cherish his memory include his wife, Zoe Reid; son, Jonathan Reid, and wife, Beth; grandchildren, Carter and Landon Reid, all of Owensboro; sister, Angela Wilson; brother-in-law, Mike Whalley; and several nieces, and great-nephews, all of England.
The memorial service for Bill Reid will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Ennichment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
