William ‘Bill’ Richard Towery, 79, of Maceo died on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on February 10, 1943 to the late Conrad and Iva Towery in Calhoun, KY. He loved fishing and western movies. He was a very dedicated provider to everyone and will be greatly missed till we meet again.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Towery; daughter, Michelle Towery; siblings, Randall, Betty, Dot, Randy, Carl Lee, and Dorothy Marie.
Survivors include his daughters, Serena Campbell and Tabatha Britt; son, Caleb ‘Bud’ Towery (Emily); step-daughters, Karen Staples and Sharon Cross; three sisters, Catherine, Rosalee, and Brenda; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15th at River of Life Church, 725 Washington Street, Henderson. There will be a celebratory gathering from 11 a.m. until service time and a reception following the service. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented