BEAVER DAM — William “Bill” Royster, 63, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, at Ohio County Hospital. Bill was born in Citrus Heights, California to the late Charles Edward Royster and Bonnie Gentry Goff. Bill was a housing contractor, a member of Pathway Missionary Baptist Church, and enjoyed hunting and golf.
Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Royster and a sister, Kathy Royster.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Bailey Royster; two sons, William T. Royster (Kerstin Renfrow) and Billy Royster (Bernadette); two daughters, Devin Staves (Cain) and Danielle Allman; a sister, Pam Clendenin; and six grandchildren, Jaydn, Caige, McKenna, Dallas, Tavish, and Elam.
The funeral service
will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 6, 2023, at Bevil
Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Donnie Wilkins officiating. Burial will be in Gentry Family Cemetery near Rosine. Visitation is
from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
