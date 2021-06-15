Bill Ryan, 79, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born March 29, 1942, In East Gary, Indiana, to the late Ernest and Eunice F. Ryan. Bill was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and was a U. S. Army veteran of the Viet Nam War. He worked for Signal Delivery for many years and retired from Sterett Crane and Rigging. Bill enjoyed going to car shows and swap meets and was a member of the Antique Auto Club. He had a passion for classic cars and hotrods and was constantly building and restoring all of his cars. He freely helped people that needed his knowledge on projects regarding their vehicles. Bill had a witty sense of humor, a fun personality, and was loved by all. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Paul Murphy, and brothers-in-law, Jody Beard and Steve Smeathers.
Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, Ellen Beard Ryan; his son, Joey Ryan (Beth); daughters, Tracie Murphy and Angel Estes (Sam); stepson, Scott Frazier (Leslie); stepdaughter, Stephanie Repine (Tom); a sister, Bobbie Jones; and a brother, Buck Ryan. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Katie Beard (Jay), Emmalee Richeson (Alan), Logan Ryan, Maggie Fenwick (Dillon), step-grandchildren, Taylor Repine, Whitney Repine, Corey Jones (Mindy), Shelby Clark (Tyler), Luke McCain (Mercedes), Megan Bankemper (Spencer), Chase Estes, and Zachary Estes, great-grandchildren, Riley Jones, Zeplin Ryan, Blakely Fenwick, and Everett Richeson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sam Beard (Patty), Mary Hagan (Mickey), Linda Frakes (Bob), Donnie Beard, Sheryl Beard, Agnes Hamilton (Pat), Theresa Teasley (Steve), Becky Gregory (Bob), Rita Smeathers, and Tom Beard (Angie).
Funeral services for Bill will be Noon Tuesday, June 15, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until Noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owensboro Daviess Co. Humane Society, P. O. Box 1075, Owensboro, KY 42302. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented