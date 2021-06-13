Bill Ryan, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born March 29, 1942, In East Gary, Indiana, to the late Ernest and Eunice F. Ryan. Bill was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for Signal Delivery for many years and retired from Sterett Crane and Rigging. Bill enjoyed going to car shows and swap meets and was a member of the Antique Auto Club. He had a passion for classic cars and hot rods and was constantly building and restoring all of his cars. He freely helped people that needed his knowledge on projects regarding their vehicles. Bill had a witty sense of humor, a fun personality and was loved by all.
He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jody Beard.
Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, Ellen Beard Ryan; his son, Joey Estes (Beth); daughters Tracie Murphy and Angel Estes (Sam); stepson Scott Frazier (Leslie); stepdaughter Stephanie Repine (Tom); a sister, Bobbie Jones; a brother, Buck Ryan; grandchildren Katie Beard (Jay), Emmalee Richeson (Alan), Logan Ryan and Maggie Fenwick (Dillon); step-grandchildren Taylor Repine, Whitney Repine, Corey Jones (Mindy), Shelby Clark (Tyler), Luke McCain (Mercedes) and Megan Bankemper (Spencer); great-grandchildren Riley Jones, Zeplin Ryan, Blakely Fenwick and Everett Richeson; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Sam Beard (Patty), Mary Hagan (Mickey), Linda Frakes (Bob), Donnie Beard, Sheryl Beard, Agnes Hamilton (Pat), Theresa Teasley (Steve), Becky Gregory (Bob), Rita Smeathers and Tom Beard (Angie).
Services for Bill will be noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owensboro Daviess County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1075, Owensboro, KY 42302.
