William “Bill” Saddler, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 21, 1954, in Owensboro to the late William Hubert Saddler, Sr. and Mamie Lucille Mattingly Saddler. Bill worked for Dart Polymer in maintenance. He enjoyed Nascar, cars, old cars, and going to car shows.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, MaryAnn Saddler; brother-in-law, Donnie Durham; and nephew, Phillip Howard.
Bill is survived by his partner in life, Linda Avery; siblings, Bonnie Durham, Jonelle (Charlie) Bolton, and Jim (Tammy) Saddler; and nieces and nephews, Shauna Hayes, Jamie Saddler, Michael Howard, and Jessica Ebelhar.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Saddler. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of William “Bill” Saddler and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
