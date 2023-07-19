HARDINSBURG — William “Bill” Seaton, 75, of Hardinsburg, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 8, 1948, in Owensboro to the late William Seaton and Mary K. Macy. Bill retired as a chemist from National Southwire/Century Aluminum after 34 years. He graduated from the University of Kentucky, was an avid UK supporter, especially basketball, that knew every player by name and their individual stats. He enjoyed playing golf and going to Churchill and Keenland races and had a great love for animals, especially his cats, Munch and Wee. Bill enjoyed making people feel special with his wit, love, and his ability to tease if you’re “one of his people”. In his final days he would jokingly say, “I sure am going to miss me”. Bill was a Christian but had no religious affiliation.
He is survived by the love of his life, Bonnie; stepchildren, Kristen and Matt Gedney; extended family, Carolyn Wilcheck, Mary Anne Gardner, and Pat Bissinger (Charlie); along with many special cousins and friends.
Special thanks to Dr. Maheshwari, who became a special friend and onocologist since 2008, and Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to your favorite animal shelter, Cancer Society, or Hosparus.
There will be a celebration of life at Owensboro Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
