CENTRAL CITY — William “Bill” Shaver passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his home in Central City. He was born Dec. 22, 1929, to Kenneth and Bertie Shaver. He retired from Kentucky Utilities as the building and grounds supervisor after more then 34 years at Green River Power Station. He attended First United Methodist Church in Central City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Martha Jane Shaver; siblings James Earl Shaver, Delmas (Pig) Shaver, Harry Shaver and Marjorie Moss; and twin brother, Bob Shaver.
He is survived by his son, Richard (Mary) Shaver; daughter Martha Lynn (Ronnie) Vincent; grandchildren Carina (Kelly) Freeman, Danielle (Josh) Drake, Troy (Julie) Vincent and Emily (Brad) Stevenson; great-grandson Braxton Drake; sister-in-laws Ann Shaver and Betty Ann Shaver; and numerous nieces and a nephew.
Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
Commented