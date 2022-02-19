William “Bill” Shelton, 89, passed away February 15, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. Bill was born October 2, 1932, in Owensboro, to the late Ottrell Lee Shelton, Sr. and Thelma Lee Tichenor. He worked at GE and MPD for 35 years and at the public library for 50 years. Bill was a faithful member of St. Martin Catholic Church. He was a member of the choir and served as a lector. He was also a member of the GE Choir and the Darnek Club.
Bill enjoyed dancing, gardening, his grandchildren, chickens, and especially his dog, Katie. He was also a cheerleader during his high school years at Owensboro High School.
Along with his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his brothers, Ottrell Lee “Joe” Shelton, Jr. and James Edgar “Jim” Shelton.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Jane Carlin Shelton; his children, William “Bill” (Ann) Shelton Jr. of Louisville, Norman “Wayne” (Karen) Shelton of Philpot, James (Shelly) Shelton of Madisonville, Janet (Paul) Layman of Utica, Lea Ann Wilson of Owensboro, and Michael “Mike” (Samantha) Shelton of Owensboro; his grandchildren, Lyn (Bryan), Elizabeth (Jacob), William III (Kristin), Benjamin (Stephanie), Karissa (Jeremy), Charlie (Becky), Derek (Michelle), Kaylie (Seth), Taylor (Amy), Jody (Michaela), Brian, Paul W. (Ginny), Rob (Samantha), Sara (Clayton), Steve (Meghan), Mike (Ashley), Allee (Bradley), Edward, Maggie, Jane Dawson, Michael, Alyssa, and Ryker; 37 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Mike (Beth) Carlin; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Byron and Diane Lane.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at St. Martin Catholic Church with Father Pat Bittel celebrating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, and again from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the funeral home.
