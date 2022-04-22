LOUISVILLE — William “Bill” Stewart Dunsmore, 67, of Louisville, passed away April 16, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 19, 1954 in Perryville, KY to the late William Thomas and Jeanne Gibson Dunsmore. Left to cherish Bill’s memory are his beloved wife of 26 years, Lisa (Ward) Dunsmore (formally of Owensboro), daughter Milissa Croghan (Philip) of Virginia Beach, son William Kyle Dunsmore (Amanda) of Louisville, 6 grandchildren, Kayla, Eva and Wyatt Croghan and William Dominic, Maverick and Demi Dunsmore, brother Roger Dunsmore (Stacy) and family. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Bill was a friend for life to many and never met a stranger. He loved softball, golfing, fishing, traveling and UK. He was the life of every party; his love of life was infectious and his smile contagious. Bill was a very caring person who lived life to the fullest, but nothing was more precious to him than the time he spent with his family — he loved being Grandpa!
Bill enjoyed the time spent with Lisa experiencing new adventures, cultures and friendships in the many places they called home in the US and Germany. However, one of his greatest joys was returning home to Louisville and being surrounded by family and friends — his circle was complete.
Funeral service will be
1 p.m. EST Monday, April 25, 2022 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. EST, Sunday, April 24 and resume 11 a.m. EST until service time on the 25.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
