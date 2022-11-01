William “Bill” Thomas Pyland Jr., 80, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Davenport, Iowa, he was the son of the late William T. Pyland, Sr. and Alice Gafford Pyland. After graduating high school, Mr. Pyland joined the US Army and was stationed at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. It was there he met and fell in love with his wife of 60 years, Jenny Gonzales Pyland. While at White Sands, Bill was involved in the investigation of a UFO sighting at Sorocco, New Mexico, which was the beginning of a long career of service in law enforcement.
In 1965, Bill and Jenny moved to Owensboro, and he joined the Owensboro Police Department. He served on the force for 25 years. After his retirement, he worked for the Department of Transportation for a short time before joining the Owensboro Daviess County Hospital and forming the Department of Security and Safety. He retired from the hospital in 1993. Not one to stay idle for long, he then went to work for Commonwealth Aluminum as their head of security, and then the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. With the Sheriff’s Department, he was a deputy and worked as a bailiff, with prisoner transport, and at the Regional Airport.
Bill was someone who never met a stranger. His dry wit and outgoing personality always made you feel special whether he was telling a story, some of which were true, or entertaining the grandchildren with yoyo tricks. He was in constant motion, making many trips each day to the convenience store, Walmart, or any other place to meet and talk with friends. He was also semi-fluent in several languages.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bobby Howell.
Surviving are his wife, Jenny; children, Billy Pyland, III (Candace), Jackie Pyland Howell Tipmore (Jay), and Joann Pyland Strickland (Gary); grandchildren, Brooke Pyland Parker (Jeron, a favorite grandson whom he called several times a week), Siara Ramos-Pyland, Luis Ramos-Pyland, Robert Zachary Howell, and Sarah Strickland; great-grandchildren, Gracey Beth Parker, Lily Kate Parker, and Maddy Brooke Parker (who had Papa wrapped around her little finger); a sister, Martha Alice Traywick; several nieces and nephews; his dear friend, Marshall Reynolds; and all of his New Mexico family, whom he loved.
Services for Mr. Pyland will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Those who wish to honor Mr. Pyland, please do so by sending a donation to your child’s or grandchild’s teacher or school. He was a great supporter of education and has a granddaughter, Brooke, who is a teacher at College View Middle School.
