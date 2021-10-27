William “Bill” Ward Wathen, 87, of Whitesville, died at Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Bill was born in Daviess County, on January 6, 1934, to the late Lushion and Vertie Mae Ward Wathen. Bill retired from Green River Steel where he worked as an electrician.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean, a son, Clay Wathen, daughter, Renetta Gardner and his siblings, Louise Brooks, Luke Wathen and Joe Wathen.
He is survived by his children, Doug (Norma) Wathen, of Melbourne, Florida, Lisa (Andrew) Tate, of Whitesville and Holly (Joe) Thompson, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; grandchildren, Nathan Meredith, Stephanie Brand, Brian Wathen, Zachary Thompson, McKayla Thompson, McKenzie Thompson, Shelby Wathen and Kelsey Thompson; and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Cecil Funeral Home on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday. October 29, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, October 30 after 9 a.m.
