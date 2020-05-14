William “Bill” Weise Jr., of Utica, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at home surrounded by loving family. He was born Aug. 9, 1957, in Daviess County to William “Louis” Sr. and Alice Payne Weise. Bill was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church. He retired from Swedish Match as a boiler room technician. Bill loved to hunt, fish, barbecue and paint cars. He also enjoyed gardening and riding ATVs, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Randall and Josie McBride; brother-in-law Ricky McBride; and nephew Derek Weise.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pat Weise; parents William “Louis” Sr. and Alice Weise; sons Chris Weise (Sarah) and Greg Weise (Jennifer); grandchildren Jacob Weise, Addison Weise, Haley Weise and Sam Weise; brother Keith Weise (Kris); sisters Sharon Rudd (Kenny), Karen Weise, Paula Hayden (Mark) and Renee Henderson (Carl); brothers-in-law Joe McBride (Glenda), Bobby McBride (Gail), Bruce McBride (Kim) and Jeff McBride (Shavona); and a host of nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and safety directives, services for Mr. Weise will be private. A drive-through visitation will take place at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Martin Catholic Church at 5856 Kentucky 81, Owensboro, KY 42301; or the Moseleyville Volunteer Fire Department at 3741 Ashbyburg Road, Utica, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for the family of William “Bill” Weise Jr. may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented