HARTFORD — William “Bill” Wells, 81, of Hartford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 16, 1940, in Greenville to the late Clifford & Margery (Wing) Wells. Bill was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy at Central City and a retired coal miner. He was an avid UK and Los Angeles Dodgers fan, he loved Westerns, B.B. King and blues music. He also loved the Lord, his family, church family and loved taking care of people in his community.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Louise (McHenry) Wells, who passed away Feb. 8, 2008; and his twin brother, Gerald “Jerry” Wells.
Survivors include five children, Randolph Hurtt of Killeen, Texas, Teresa Wells of Hartford, Margery Wells and Anita J. Wells, both of Madisonville and Sandra Wells Roopchan of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Margaret Phillips of Greenville and Chequita (Mallory) Cowherd of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and two sisters-in-law, Mary McHenry and Ina Taylor, and brother-in-law, Kenneth McHenry, all of Owensboro. Bill was blessed with one grandchild, Micah (Amber) Wells of Lewisport; and three great-grandchildren, Aeralyn, Grace, and Jaxon. He also leaves behind a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford with Sister Carolyn Erwin and Brothers Bobby Lott and Sam Smith officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Family and friends may visit with Bill’s family from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
The family has encouraged that friends and family who wish to visit please wear a mask.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Church of God of Prophecy at Central City (COGOP) Building Fund, P.O. Box 126, Central City, KY 42330.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Wells.
