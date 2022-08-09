William “Bill” Yeiser, 74, of Utica, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County to the late Kirtley “Bud” & Margaret Jean “Moogie” Yeiser. Bill was retired from Plumbers & Pipefitter local 633. He was a farmer, raised cattle, and liked fishing, hunting, and cooking, but most of all he enjoyed raising, showing, and training horses. Bill was also a proud member of the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association.
Survivors include his son, Cody (Heather) Yeiser; three grandchildren, Sophia Yeiser, Hadley (Jarrod) Boaz, and Emma Fitzgerald; two great-grandchildren, Baylen and Reid; two brothers, Dr. Jimmie (Linda) Yeiser and Charlie Yeiser; sister, Karen Yeiser (Companion, Leroy Wettstain); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Utica Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
