William “Bill” Yeiser, 74, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County to the late Kirtley “Bud” & Margaret Jean “Moogie” Yeiser. Bill was retired from Plumbers & Pipefitter local 633. He was a farmer, raised cattle, liked fishing, hunting, cooking, but most of all he enjoyed raising, showing, and training horses. Bill was also a proud member of the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association.
Survivors include his son; Cody (Heather) Yeiser; three grandchildren, Sophia Yeiser, Hadley (Jarrod) Boaz, and Emma Fitzgerald; two great grandchildren, Baylen and Reid; two brothers, Dr. Jimmie (Linda) Yeiser and Charlie Yeiser, sister, Karen Yeiser (Companion, Leroy Wettstain) and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Utica Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Family ask expressions of sympathy take form of donation to: American Cancer Society, 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
