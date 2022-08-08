William Yeiser

William “Bill” Yeiser, 74, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County to the late Kirtley “Bud” & Margaret Jean “Moogie” Yeiser. Bill was retired from Plumbers & Pipefitter local 633. He was a farmer, raised cattle, liked fishing, hunting, cooking, but most of all he enjoyed raising, showing, and training horses. Bill was also a proud member of the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association.

Survivors include his son; Cody (Heather) Yeiser; three grandchildren, Sophia Yeiser, Hadley (Jarrod) Boaz, and Emma Fitzgerald; two great grandchildren, Baylen and Reid; two brothers, Dr. Jimmie (Linda) Yeiser and Charlie Yeiser, sister, Karen Yeiser (Companion, Leroy Wettstain) and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Utica Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Family ask expressions of sympathy take form of donation to: American Cancer Society, 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.

Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.