William “Billy” Allen Vessels, 84, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House. Billy was born to the late Edith Wall Vessels and Gene Vessels in Owensboro. He attended St. Frances Academy and graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School.
Family meant everything to Billy. He sacrificed much and did his utmost to provide for his family while instilling in them values such as integrity, humility, fairness and mutual support. He loved family get-togethers and spending time with children. He and Jean established the family home as a place where their children’s friends were welcome to drop by to enjoy hours of fun and share meals. He was extraordinarily kind and generous with friends, acquaintances and strangers alike. Billy enjoyed sports, especially fishing, playing backyard basketball and corn hole and watching University of Kentucky men’s basketball.
Billy was the owner of Vessels Alignment Service on Calhoun Road in Owensboro for 50 years, a business started by his parents and then co-owned with his brother, Robert Vessels, who survives him. Billy took great pride in his and the business’ reputation for honest, friendly and high-quality care for customers’ vehicles. He was widely known as the best front-end auto mechanic in the region.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Nila Jean Vessels.
He is survived by his children, Mark (Patsy) Vessels of Owensboro, Jeff (Gilberto Gerald) Vessels of Cathedral City, California, Becky Vessels of Utica and Cindy Vessels of Owensboro; grandchildren Sarah Daniel of Owensboro, Nicholas Vessels of Owensboro, Tonya Daniel of Utica, Jessica Vessels of Owensboro, Matthew Daniel of Utica and Kelsey (Ben) Klein of Owensboro; and great-grandchildren Ethan Howard of Owensboro, Kylie Greenwell of Utica, Trinity Ralph of Owensboro, Zeke Ralph of Owensboro, Nevaeh Buckman of Utica and Alexa Jones of Utica.
Services will be 5 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor William at the funeral are required to follow CDC guidelines while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
The family gives special thanks to the entire staff at Willowdale Village and Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House for their care.
