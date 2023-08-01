William “Billy” C. Hogle, Jr., 56, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 5, 1967, in Newport to the late William C. Hogle and Donna Sue King. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Hogle.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Hogle; son, Michael Dennison; daughter, Allyson Hogle; six grandchildren; stepfather, John King; four siblings, Gary (Tara) Hogle, Lee (Jessica) Lanham, Steven (Amber) King, and Christina (Charles) Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the William Hogle, Jr. Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence & donations may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
