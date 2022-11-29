William “Billy” Feldman, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. The Daviess County native was born Aug. 3, 1966, to the late William Marshall Feldman and Carolyn Baize Feldman.
Billy graduated from Apollo High School, class of 1986, and was employed as a security officer with Nighthawk for over 15 years. He was a fun-loving free spirit who had strong opinions about almost everything. You always knew where Billy stood on something. He enjoyed working on models most of his life and was a member of the Owensboro Model Club. Most of all, Billy enjoyed spending time with his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kellie McDaniel Feldman; daughter, Jenna Hulsey-Riley (Grayson); brothers, Wayne Feldman (Connie) and Patrick Feldman; sister, Sarah Darrin, all of Owensboro; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Billy’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
