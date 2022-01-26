William “Billy” Murray Murphy, 53, of Owensboro, went home to be with his Lord on January 24, while his loving wife and children were by his side. Billy fought a brief yet valiant battle with cancer. Born on December 26, 1968, to Charles Murray Murphy and Jean Murphy, Billy grew up a quiet country boy on a tobacco farm with eleven siblings and a strong work ethic that carried with him through his life. It was here that his love for tractors and farming began, leading him to Murray State University, achieving a degree in Agricultural Business, and then on to becoming a reputable store manager at Wright Implement. Throughout his career, he developed many successful relationships and left a lasting legacy on everyone encountered.
In 1992, Billy met the love of his life, Kathy Boarman Murphy. They later wed in 1996 and went on to celebrate 25 unforgettable years of marriage. Together they raised four children, and Billy proved to be a strong, loving, and supportive father. He taught his children to stand tall, be proud, and be true to themselves in all situations. He supported his wife and children throughout the many accomplishments and trials of their lives. Billy will forever be missed by his beloved daughters, Katelyn (Nick) Hawkinson, and Madlyn Murphy, and his two wonderful sons Christian and Will Murphy. In the most recent years, he found purpose in spending time with his grandchildren who kept a smile on his face, even on his worst days. He is survived by and forever loved by his grandchildren, Konnor, Klara, and Kolby Hawkinson.
You could always find Billy near a tractor, behind a grill, or near the water. He loved to have a good time and made plenty of friends along the way. There wasn’t a task too small or too big for Billy’s busy schedule. You could always count on him. To know him was to hold him in the highest regard and to love him dearly. Billy clung to his Catholic faith from the beginning until the end, being an active member at St. Stephen Cathedral. He was a man of charity who helped many families and never told anyone about his good deeds. Without a shadow of a doubt, Billy did it purely out of the kindness of his heart.
Billy is rejoined in heaven and preceded in death by his father, Murray Murphy, and his brother David Murphy.
He is adored and never forgotten by his siblings, Jim (Janet) Murphy, Paul (Mitzi) Murphy, Leo (Daphne) Murphy, Rick (Gayle) Murphy, Martha Warren, Dennis Murphy, Maggie (Scott) Yeckering, Johnny (MariLou) Murphy, Gary (Angie) Murphy, and Jeanie (Bo) Jones; and sister-in-law, Lee Ann Murphy. He loved his family very much, especially his nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be 12 p.m. on Friday, January 28 at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 27 at the Murphy Farm at 3970 Goodwin Road, Utica, KY 42376, and again from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 28 at St. Stephen Cathedral. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Owensboro Catholic Schools and the Billy Murphy Scholarship Fund.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Murphy.
