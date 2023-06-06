William “Billy” Onley, Sr., 66, of Owensboro, left this world Friday, June 2, 2023, surrounded by his friends and family. He lived a life full of adventure and love. He will be missed and will always hold a special place in all the hearts of those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Candida Onley; three children; two grandchildren; three siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
Care given by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, 3415 Buckland Square, Owensboro, KY 42301, and that when you see lights, you think of him.
Memories and condolences for the family of William may be left at www.glenncares.com.
