CENTRAL CITY — William “Billy Ray” Duvall, 83, of Central City, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a self-employed title abstractor and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a long-time member of Branham Tabernacle in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Mr. Duvall was preceded in death by his father, William Duvall; mother, Ila Clay Roark; and son, Bradley Duvall.
Survivors: wife, Sandra Lee Braden Duvall; children, Stephanie Duvall, Brian Duvall, William Farrell Duvall, and Karima Tracy; step-children, Merideth Sweeney and Lisa Burton; step-mother, Flo Duvall; sisters, Elizabeth Piper and Kimberly Steele; and brother, Robert Duvall.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Rev. Bill Layton officiating. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
