HARDINSBURG — William “Billy” Smiley, 76, of Hardinsburg, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and a retired contractor.
Survivors: wife, Joan Smiley; son, Ken Smiley; daughters, Tara Hinton and Missy Masterson; and sisters, Lucy Strickland, Nancy Hamilton, and Shirley Bennett.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at New Bethel Baptist Church. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery, Hardinsburg. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Ronald McDonald House.
