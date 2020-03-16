William “Billy” Taylor Dennis, 77, of Utica, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in his home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in a log cabin in Paradise, on Jan. 7, 1943, to the late Raymond and Myrtle Staples Dennis. Billy was retired from Lanham Brothers Construction Company where he worked for several years. Billy lived and breathed sports. He enjoyed playing sports, coaching sports, and was an all-around sports enthusiast. Billy never passed up an opportunity for a spirited debate, he loved going to the races in Nashville, and later in life, he enjoyed watching birds outside his window.
Aside from his parents, Billy is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Larry Gene Lanham.
Billy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gayle Lanham Dennis; his children, Spencer (Karen Pruden) Dennis, Angie (Danny) Moseley, Mandy (James) Ashby, all of Utica, and Ashley (William) Alton of Chicago, Illinois;
his grandchildren, Justin Moseley, Kyle Ashby, Hudson Ashby, Henry Ashby, Harrison Ashby, Charlotte Alton, and Juliana Alton; his siblings, Wayne (Angie) Dennis, and Barbara Blanton, both of Owensboro, and Brenda (David) Lanham of Utica; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Red Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro KY 42301, or Red Hill Cemetery Fund 11081 Fields Rd. South, Utica, KY 42376.
