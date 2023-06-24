William “Billy” Thomas Morphew, 85, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was escorted home by Angels on June 14, 2023 to be with his wife of 58 years, Joyce Anne, who passed in 2019. Billy was born in Butler County, Kentucky on May 12, 1938 to Charles and Beulah Morphew.
Billy lived, worked and raised his family in Owensboro and surrounding areas for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Wilma Jean Hagan and Bettie Sue Haas.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Renee Person (Darryl); sons, Tom Morphew (Rhonda Fulton) and Alan Morphew (Terri Rice); seven grandchildren, Brian, Leslie (Cary), Britten, Rachel, William, Jason (Maren) and Justin; and great-grandchildren, Brycen, Maverick, Tyler Anne, Marlie Joy and Maverick Bo.
Being a Navy veteran, Billy will be laid to rest in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery in Suffolk City, Virginia.
