BEAVER DAM — William “Perry” Bowen, 49, of Beaver Dam died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home. Perry worked in construction and was a member of Rockport Baptist Church.
Survivors: son, William Gunner Bowen Brinkerhoff; daughter, Gracie Christine Bowen; and mother, Pamela Graves Bowen.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Perry Bowen Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be left for the family of William “Perry” Bowen by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
