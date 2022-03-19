ROCKPORT, INDIANA — William Burns Miller, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Known as Billy or Bill throughout his life to family and friends, he was born in Rockport, Indiana on February 9, 1930, to the late John Thompson and Bertha (Cain) Miller.
After graduating high school in Chester, Illinois, he worked at his family’s feed mill in Rockport before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at Otis Air Force Base in Falmouth, Massachusetts where he married Verna Jayne Schertzinger in 1951.
After serving, the couple returned to Rockport, where they lived throughout their lives.
Bill worked in various local industries and retired from Alcoa in 1992 after 26 years. Throughout his life, Bill was always involved in the community. He served on the city council, City Park Board, as well as being elected to the South Spencer School Board multiple times. Throughout the years, he volunteered in a variety of organizations, including Spencer Co. Hospice, 4-H, Religious Release Time Education, Sunday school, Men’s Fellowship, Upward Bound, Emmaus, and lay minister to Miller’s Merry Manor, to name a few.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Verna Miller, and siblings, John T. Miller and Marilyn Johnson.
Bill is survived by daughters, Susan (Ken) Wallach of Indianapolis, Raye Anne Absher of Winamac, and Beverly Miller of Rockport, and grandchildren, John Absher, Kristen Keown, William Keown, and Kelly Keown.
A Celebration of Life memorial is scheduled at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Bethel Christian Center in Reo, Indiana, with a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall to follow. Friends and family will be sharing stories and memories during the memorial service and luncheon.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, contributions to your favorite charity in Bill’s name would be a memorable way to honor his life.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
