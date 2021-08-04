William Byron Rightmyer, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 17, 1958, in Daviess County to Narl Eugene and Emma Gibbs Rightmyer. Byron worked for Millwright Local 1076. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Narl Eugene Rightmyer; and brother Sonny Rightmyer.
He is survived by his three children, Byron Rightmyer, Austin Rightmyer and Emily Rightmyer; mother Emma Rightmyer; granddaughter Natalie Rightmyer; brother John Rightmyer (Cindy); sister Susan Edwards (Michael); mother of his children, Brenda Rightmyer; and special friend Donna Cobb.
Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
