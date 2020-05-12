LIVERMORE — William C. “Bill” Case, 85, of Livermore, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Riverside Care & Rehab Center, Calhoun. He was born July 27, 1934, in Stanley to the late James H. and Mary Agnes McFadden Case. Bill worked for a home pool company and was a member of the local carpenters union. He enjoyed feeding and watching hummingbirds and squirrels, farming, gardening and was a UK basketball fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Case.
He is survived by a son, Randall Glenn Case (Dawn Shalifoe); three daughters, Linda Reed, Carol Thomas, and Tamara Cox (Austin); eight grandchildren, Nick Reed, Amy Reed, Chris Reed, Jacob Lee Smith, Christina Shalifoe, Hunter Thomas, Brian Thomas, and Mason Cox; and five great-grandchildren, Alec Reed, Tristan Reed, Cooper Frey, Charlotte Shalifoe, and Cora Shalifoe.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery at a later date.
Bill’s funeral services will be live-streamed at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-by caravan remembrance on Tuesday in the parking lot at Davis Funeral home from 3 to 4 p.m. The family requests that you please come as you are and drive through. Your participation is important to us! Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Bill’s family.
Messages of condolence may be made to www.davis
