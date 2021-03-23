SACRAMENTO — William Carrol Rust, 79, of Sacramento died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 3:48 p.m. at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation. He was born on Nov. 7, 1941, in McLean County. He was a retired pipefitter with Green River Steel. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Allie Rust, and sister Peggy Ball.
He was survived by his sons, Troy Morgan Rust, and Bradley Todd Rust; and brothers, Kerry Neal Rust, and Mitchell Lynn Rust.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with Bro. Steve Whitaker officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Sacramento. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Family and Friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
