CENTRAL CITY — William Cauldell Hayes, 95, of Central City, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home. He was a tipple operator at P&M Coal Co., a member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Riley Hayes; and son Billy Hayes.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Shavers Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Friday.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
