William Charles Hawkins Sr. (Bill) was born May 14, 1943, in Owensboro to parents Virgil Paul and Frances Overlin Hawkins.
He graduated from Owensboro High School in 1961 and in 1964 he married Bonnie Russell. They were married 59 years Jan. 18, 2023. He retired from Atmos Energy after 40 years. He started in the mailroom at what was then known as Western Kentucky Gas Company. Later, he worked in the print shop and, ultimately, as a buyer for the company. In 1988, Atmos moved his family to Dallas, Texas.
He was an entrepreneur always looking for new ideas. This led him to purchase Alan Popcorn Company in Dallas, Texas in 1990, which he and his wife Bonnie ran for many years prior to their retirement.
A Renaissance man, a person with many talents and areas of knowledge, that is how to sum up Mr. Bill Hawkins Sr. He was a husband, a father, and a grandfather. He was a jack-of-all-trades, renovating many houses. He liked to travel, especially to Gulf Shores, Alabama and Florida, but also to the state parks in Kentucky. He liked to cook and mastered everything from trash can turkey to brisket and Burgoo. Bill’s interest in honey ultimately led him to become a beekeeper. He acquired a sorghum pan, grew a crop of sorghum, and made his own sorghum molasses. He loved the outdoors and spending time fishing and enjoying his acreage in Breckinridge County. He loved ice cream, pork rinds, and beer, but not necessarily together! He was many things to many people and he will be missed.
Bill passed from this life into eternity on Jan. 19, 2023, in Plano, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jimmy Hawkins; and sister, Connie Kramer.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 59 years, Bonnie Hawkins; children, Barbie Spampinato (Frank), Mandy Morgan (Jason), Bill Hawkins (Amanda), and Rachel Barton (Monty); grandchildren, Dylan Morgan, Abigail Morgan, Joshua Morgan, Ellie Hawkins, and Jack Barton; and sister, Susan Alford.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Allen Family Funeral Options, Plano, Texas, with Kevin Sanford officiating.
The service will be webcast live at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/83984.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a hospice organization of your choice.
Commented