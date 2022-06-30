GREENVILLE — William Christopher Humphreys, 51, of Greenville, passed away surrounded by his loved ones Monday, June 27, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. Mr. Humphreys was born August 28, 1970, in Muhlenberg County. He was a furnace room operator at Rane Precision Die Casting, a Greenville High School Class of 1989 graduate, and a member of Trinity Pentecostal Church. Mr. Humphreys was a volunteer fireman at Greenville Fire Department for 31 years. He had a servant’s heart, loved people, was a devoted father, and loved his two daughters.
Mr. Humphreys is preceded in death by his mother, Jonell Humphreys.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, together 36 years, Tracy Roberts Humphreys; father, William (Naney) Humphreys; daughters, MaKayla Humphreys and Katelyn Humphreys; sisters, Diane Willis, Brenda Thompson, and Debbie Whitlow; brothers, Terry Heltsley, Jeff (Guyla) Heltsley, and Doug (Linda) Heltsley; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Allan Humphreys officiating. The burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented