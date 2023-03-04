ROCKPORT, INDIANA — William Claude “Zelmo” Abshier, 71, of Rockport, Indiana, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was a groundskeeper at various country clubs throughout the region.
Survivors: wife, Cindy Kincaid; sons, Jeremy (Kate) Abshier and Ryan (Melissa) Abshier; stepdaughter, Laura; and siblings, Sam Abshier and Jeaniece Scheesseele.
There will be no funeral service.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Expressions of sympathy: Spencer County It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue in Chrisney, Indiana.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
