William Clifford “Bill” Schocke, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1930, to the late Dr. C.E. and Gladys Schocke of Owensboro.
He was married to the former Mary Carolyn Owen for 67 years, and they had four children. They were married on April 3, 1953, by the late Dr. Robert E. Humphreys. He was a lifelong resident of Owensboro. He was preceded in death by his parents and only sibling, Betty Lillian Schocke Morris.
Mr. Schocke served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor and the Purple Heart. After returning home from the war, he worked full time while attending Brescia College at night in pursuit of a degree in business administration, all while raising a growing family. He worked at General Electric/MPD for over 40 years before retiring in June 1990. Bill was a long-time member of First Baptist Church and was an active member of the Maverick Sunday School class.
He was an interested follower of both UK and KWC basketball and enjoyed playing golf for many years after he retired.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; and their children, William Davis Schocke (Ginger) of New Albany, Indiana, Randall Wayne Schocke (Vallory) of Bowling Green, Dr. Barbara Schocke Thomas (Chris) of Huntsville, Alabama, and John Clifford Schocke (Stacey) of Huntsville, Alabama; his grandchildren, Amanda Hope and Adam Davis Schocke (Alexandra), Caroline Lee Thomas and Alexander Clifford and Anna Elizabeth Schocke; two stepgrandchildren, Amy Slovacek (Michael) and Lori Hartzog (Clay); and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church with Dr. Paul Strahan officiating. Entombment will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
All those attending the visitation or service for Mr. Schocke shall be within current health and safety guidelines and wear personal protective masks.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000A, Boone, North Caroline 28607 or The Salvation Army, 215 Ewing Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of William Schocke may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
