RICHLAND, Ind. -- William "Willie" Lewis Crowe, 74, of Richland died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home. He had worked at Peerless Pottery as a caster.
Survivors include his wife, Melanie Crowe; his sons, Robert, Jason and Louis Crowe and Christopher Middleton; his daughters, Loula Whitler and Vicki; his brother, Kenneth Crowe; and his sisters, Janie Beeler, Jean Bowman, Rita Meyer and Sara Brown.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery, Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday.
