SACRAMENTO — William Curtis Davis, 100, of Sacramento, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 6:25 p.m. at Baptist Health in Madisonville. He was a heavy equipment operator for the State Highway Department, and was also a farmer. He was a member of Towers Chapel Methodist Church.
Survivors include his sons, Jerry (Connie) Davis and Kenny (Regina) Davis; daughter, Eva Jane Davis; daughter-in-law, Soney Davis.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Towers Chapel Methodist Church in Sacramento. Burial: Free Union Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
