SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — William Curtis, 65, of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
William was a people person and loved interacting with people. He enjoyed speaking with customers at his job where he was the general manager of the Pepper Palace. He enjoyed flying as well as carpentry in his spare time. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Curtis; daughters Faith Utley and husband J.G., Dena Anderson, Nikki Clas and husband Hector, Heather Basham and husband Dustin, Ehrin Midkiff and Brittney Midkiff; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother Shirley Curtis; brother Mike Curtis and wife Rachel; and sister Debi Greenland and husband Jim. Online condolences may be made at www.atchlefuneralhome.com.
