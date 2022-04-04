CROMWELL — William D. “Bud” West, 73, of Cromwell, passed away Friday at his home. He was born on May 2, 1948, in Black Lake Bottoms in McLean County to the late Bert Jackson and Frances Louise Campbell Jackson, surviving. Bud was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and he was a sheet metal superintendent for Bruce’s Tri State Roofing for the last 46 years.
Aside from his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy West; one daughter, Denise West; one grandson, Michael Shawn Dies; and one brother, Paul M. West.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories, his children, Rick West of Cape Coral, Florida, Zachary (Kasosha) West of Cromwell, William B. (Bonnie) West of Owensboro, Lisa (Marty) Frank of Morgantown and Tina Jo (Roger) Dowell of Owensboro; his mother, Frances Louise Jackson of Owensboro; one brother, Norman (Helene) West of Evansville, Indiana; three sisters, Lou Ethel Dorris of Beaver Dam, Doris June Proctor of Owensboro and Brenda Hanley of Fair Oaks, Indiana; and his lifelong friend and sidekick, Chester Buchanan. He was blessed with several grandchildren, Justen Hayden, Ashton Hutchason-West, Keenan West, Carson West, Kayda Hayden, Jaxen Hayden, Kristie Filippello, Stephanie Filippello and many more, several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with his friend and neighbor, Bro. Mike Daugherty officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Cromwell. Friends may visit with Bud’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. In Memory of William “Bud” and Judy West. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of William D. “Bud” West by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
