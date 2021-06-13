BEAVER DAM — William Daniel “Bill” Overton, 49, departed this life from Charter Assisted Living in Bowling Green on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Bill was born Aug. 31, 1971, in Hartford. Bill was a graduate of James A. Cawood High School in Harlan. He had worked as an electrician and then as a boilermaker out of Local 40 in Elizabethtown. He was known by his boilermaker brothers as “Buck,” named after his late uncle Buck Overton.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Candy Wilson Overton; his paternal grandparents, W.G. Overton and Mamie Bratcher Overton; and his maternal grandparents, Delbert Daugherty and Elizabeth St. Clair Daugherty.
He is survived by his parents, the Rev. Danny Overton and Wanda Daugherty Overton of Beaver Dam; one brother, Jeremy Overton; sister-in-law Dawn Overton; one niece, Ava RayAnn Overton; one nephew, Jaxten Ray Overton; two stepchildren, Terry Embry Jr. and Heather Embry; one uncle, Jewel (Cathy) Daugherty; and cousins Joyce Crump, Janet Coulter, Jimmy Daugherty, Lannie Overton and Charles Overton.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Pastor James Crump officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Bill’s family from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of William Daniel “Bill” Overton by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danks
Commented