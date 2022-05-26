William Darnell Frazier Jr., 38, passed away May 20, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born August 17, 1983, in Owensboro, to William and Velita Frazier Sr. who both preceded him in death.
“Tank” William Frazier, as he was known to his family and friends, was a member of Fourth Street Baptist Church. He loved to barbeque, watch Dallas Cowboys football, and spend time with family. He worked at Shiloh’s Lounge.
He is survived by his brother, Isaiah Frazier; son, Cartiye Labron Calhoun; daughter, Bellé Donna Frazier; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Fourth Street Baptist Church, 821 W. 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42301, with senior pastor Mario C. Pearson, Jr. as officiant and eulogist. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Final arrangements by McFarland Funeral Home, Inc, 1001 W. 5th St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been established to help the family with final expenses. The link is https://gofund.me/ae076fe4.
