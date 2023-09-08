William Darrell “Breezely” Payne went peacefully to the Lord Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in his home. He was a graduate of Trinity High School in Whitesville. Darrell loved meeting and talking to people. He enjoyed playing the lottery and spending time with his family and friends. Darrell knew everyone and could educate you on your family history without hesitation. He will be sadly missed forever.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Jarboe and Anna Bell Payne, and a niece, Erin Mattingly.
He is survived by his three siblings, Paul Aaron Payne, Beverly Sue Payne Barnes, and Anna Marie Payne Locke; 12 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will follow in St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
