HARDINSBURG — William David Armes, 75, of McQuady, Kentucky died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his residence. He retired from Local 156 and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Gayla Armes; son David Myron Armes; daughters Kenetha Cheryl Reider and Malissa Karen Armes; brothers James Robert Armes, Johnnie Miller Armes and Glen Edward Armes; and sister Bessie Jane Richards.
Private graveside services will be held at McQuady Cemetery in McQuady under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
