William David Dunn, 87, of Owensboro, passed away, Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by his family under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Nov. 13, 1934 in Livia, KY. He was the son of the late Oren Lee and Edna Mayes Dunn. He served in the United States Army and retired from Bryant Distributors. He was a member of Hall Street Baptist Church. William loved his family, was a great family man, and had a very strong faith.
Aside from his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Velma Jean; a daughter, Debra F. Rogers; great grandson, Logan Adams; four brothers, Harold, Dalton, Howard, and Rev. Lloyd Dunn; two sisters, Ruby Morris and Leona Hagan.
He is survived by three sons, Mike (Anna) Dunn, Chris (Kim) Dunn, and Kenny (Janet) Dunn all of Owensboro: one sister, Velma Stallings Jones. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Monty (Jen) Adams, Todd (Tiffany) Adams, Michael (Lindsey) Dunn, Matthew (Melissa) Dunn, Megan (Cameron) Jackson, Hannah (Zack) McDaniel, and Christopher Dunn and fifteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Friends can visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Heartford House staff, Dr. Luckett, Owensboro and Evansville V.A. clinic Staff, Dr. Qamaruddoja Khan, Dr. Michael Muzoora, Dr. Mukesh Gupta, and Owensboro Health nurses, Carol, Tara, and Robin.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Salvation Army or the Heartford House. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Salvation Army or the Heartford House. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
