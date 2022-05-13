DRAKESBORO — William David Farber, 91, of Drakesboro, went to be with His Heavenly Father Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville.
Born September 22, 1930, in Muhlenberg County, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He was a veteran of the Korean war (Air Force), a coal miner, and his love and passion was his garden center where he was able to grow the most beautiful plants for so many to enjoy. He loved reading and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Farber; parents, Dossie and Lorene Farber; brothers, Charles, Ronnie, Paul, and Adrian; and one sister, Christine MacDonald.
Survivors include six children, Richard (Peggy) of Louisville, Mark (Pam) of Providence, Pat (Danny) of Greenville, Floyd (Tonya) of Browder, Charleston (Carol) of Florida, and Sharon (Dana) of Beechmont; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with Bro. Charleston Farber and Bro. Ryan Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
