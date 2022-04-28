William David Johnson, 73, of Owensboro, passed away at his home March 26, 2022. He was born and raised in Hancock County where he was a graduate of Hawesville schools. After school, he joined the US Army. He received many medals for his service in Vietnam. He lived in Houston, Texas for several years, married, and had a daughter, Ursula Johnson Hartwell.
Survivors: mother, Catherine Johnson Acton of Owensboro; two sisters, Janet Burton and Sandra Hampton; one brother, James H. Johnson of Louisville; several cousins, aunts, and uncles; and a host of friends.
Burial: 12:30 p.m. April 29, 2022, Veteran’s Cemetery in Radcliff.
Thanks to all and may God bless you.
