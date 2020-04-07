William David Lomax, 54, went home to be with Jesus on April 4, 2020. Born June 30, 1966, he was the loving son of Joyce French Parker and the late William Lomax Jr. William enjoyed playing video games and building model cars.
Along with his father, he is preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Julie Thompson Lomax, who died June 14, 2019.
William is survived by his children, Amanda, Heather, Casey and Marie; six grandchildren; and his siblings, William Dwayne Lomax, Richard Douglas (Chrissy) Lomax, Robert Daniel (Linda) Lomax and Denise Woods.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
