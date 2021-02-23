CENTRAL CITY — William David McGhee, 43, of Central City, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 11:11 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. McGhee was born Aug. 28, 1977, in Lexington. David began his studies at Madisonville Community College and Western Kentucky University. He earned his masters degree in history at the University of Louisiana Monroe. He was working towards his masters degree in Clinical Psychology at Union College to be completed in May 2021. As a young boy he made a profession of faith as a Baptist and was baptized at Carter Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He attended Nelson Creek Baptist Church and had a bond of friendship with Bro. Jared Baker, as well as his pastor and friend Curtis McGehee.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. William Rondal McGhee; paternal grandparents, William Henry and Marjorie Louise Finley McGhee; maternal grandparents, Homer E. and Hallie L. Doss Hearld; and stepson, Seth Wayne Southerland.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Elaine Vaught McGhee; sons, William Dalton McGhee of Phoenix, Arizona, and Axsen Bayler McGhee; step-daughter, Ashton Maddox; stepgrandchildren, Anslee Stringer and Anson Maddox; mother, Veronica McGhee, of Greenville; sister, Jennifer Lynn McGhee (Chris) Wilcutt, of Olmstead; brother, Dr. Timothy Robert (Shelly) McGhee, of Hanson; father-in-law, Kenny Vaught; special aunt and uncle, Kay and Jim Turner; and adopted uncles Charles (Pat) Elschide, Donald (Pam) Hendrix, and Darris Russell.
Graveside funeral services will be 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Carter Creek Cemetery, with the Rev. Curtis McGehee officiating, assisted by Bro. Jared Baker. Visitation will be Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. The funeral procession will leave Tucker Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. to proceed to Carter Creek Cemetery for graveside service and burial.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
