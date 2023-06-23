William Dee Stokes Jr., 73, of Lexington, passed away on June 7, 2023 at his home in Lexington. He was born on June 27, 1949, in Greenville to William Dee and Jane Taylor Stokes. He was a graduate of Greenville High School (1967) and Western Kentucky University. Dee was an avid sports fan, his favorite being the University of Kentucky, the Cincinnati Bengals and the wonderful game of golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by two sisters, Becky Young, of Greenville, and Linda Loy, of Hesperia, CA; two nieces, Kris Denzer (Rod), of Dallas, TX, and Stephanie Loy, of Lexington; one nephew, Ryan Loy (Dana), of Victorville, CA; two great-nephews, Jack Denzer, of New York, NY, and Jordan Loy of Victorville, CA; and many cousins.
There will be a graveside service at noon on Saturday, June 24 at Evergreen Cemetery at Greenville.
